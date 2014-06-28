C Yan Gomes saw his seven-game hitting streak come to an end with an 0-for-4 performance in Seattle on Friday night. He struck out on his final two at-bats, leading off the seventh and ninth innings.

LHP T.J. House looks likely to take RHP Justin Masterson’s spot as Sunday starter in Seattle. House is currently in Triple-A, so the Indians would have to make a roster move. He made five starts, going 0-1 with a 4.88 ERA, before getting optioned two weeks ago.

RHP Josh Tomlin is on a three-start losing streak, and he hasn’t made it through the sixth inning in any of those starts. In the process, Tomlin has seen his season ERA swell from 3.12 to 4.39. He is scheduled to be the Indians’ starter Saturday night in Seattle.

SS Asdrubal Cabrera took a pitch off his right hand in Friday’s third inning, but he was able to stay in the game. A team trainer came out to look at Cabrera’s hand before he took first base, and he showed no effects of the injury the rest of the way.

RHP Justin Masterson had his scheduled Sunday start pushed back because of lingering knee soreness. Masterson had been battling knee issues for most of this season. He is likely to pitch in Tuesday’s game against the Los Angeles Dodgers.