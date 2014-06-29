DH Carlos Santana is having a pretty good June. He went 1-for-4 with an RBI double on Saturday against the Mariners and is now hitting .329 (24-for-73) for the month.

C Yan Gomes hit his second home run in three games Saturday night when he went deep for a sixth-inning solo shot in the Indians’ 5-0 win over Seattle. Gomes received a helping hand from Mariners manager Lloyd McClendon, who was standing against the railing outside the home dugout and failed to get out of the way of a 3-2 popup. Thanks to McClendon, Seattle catcher Mike Zunino couldn’t get a glove on the ball -- and Gomes hit the next pitch he saw over the fence in left-center field.

LHP T.J. House is scheduled to make his first start in two weeks Sunday, when he is expected to be called up from Triple-A Columbus to face Seattle. House was optioned shortly after pitching 5 1/3 quality innings in a 3-2 victory over Boston on June 14. He’ll be back to fill in for hobbled RHP Justin Masterson, whose start was pushed to Tuesday.

RHP Josh Tomlin said Saturday night’s performance was “absolutely” the best start of his five-year career. He threw a one-hit shutout in a 5-0 win over Seattle, making Tomlin the first Cleveland pitcher since Billy Traber on July 8, 2003, to pitch a one-hit, complete-game shutout. The only baserunner Tomlin allowed came on Mariners 3B Kyle Seager’s leadoff single in the fifth inning. Tomlin struck out a career-high 11 batters without issuing a walk.

SS Asdrubal Cabrera snapped an 0-for-15 slump on the first pitch he saw Saturday against the Mariners. He doubled down the left field line, then came around to score on a Michael Brantley single. He added an RBI sacrifice fly in the fifth inning on a 1-for-3 night.

RHP Justin Masterson was officially named Tuesday’s scheduled starter against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Masterson had his Sunday start scratched because of knee soreness. He has been struggling with the knee since the first week of the season but has yet to miss a start.

3B Mike Aviles made his first start in more than a week Saturday and went 2-for-3, marking the second consecutive start in which he has had multiple hits. He also went 2-for-3 in a June 20 loss to Detroit.