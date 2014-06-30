RHP Corey Kluber is coming off his best start of the season, having thrown seven shutout innings of four-hit ball in a 6-1 win over Arizona his last time out. Kluber has allowed two runs or fewer in each of his past three starts. He is scheduled to start against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Monday, which would mark the fourth time this season that Kluber has faced a National League team. In his previous three starts against NL teams, Kluber is 3-0 with a 2.21 ERA. He has won all six of his starts against National League teams in his career, having allowed three earned runs or fewer each time out.

LHP T.J. House was recalled from Triple-A to make Sunday’s start. He threw six innings while allowing two earned runs off six hits in a 3-0 loss to Seattle. House was matching Seattle starter Felix Hernandez in a scoreless game before serving up a two-run homer to the Mariners’ Robinson Cano in the sixth.

RHP Josh Tomlin found himself in pretty elite company after Saturday’s one-hit, complete-game shutout in a 5-0 win over Seattle. It marked only the 21st time that a pitcher has thrown a complete game while allowing one hit or less, striking out at least 11 batters and not issuing a walk. The only Cleveland pitcher to ever do it was Len Barker during his 1981 perfect game, and the only other time it has happened this season came when the Dodgers’ Clayton Kershaw no-hit Colorado while striking out 15 on June 18. Cleveland legend Bob Feller had three no-hitters and 12 one-hitters, but never with at least 11 strikeouts and no walks.

LHP Nick Hagadone was optioned to Triple-A Columbus before Sunday’s game, clearing a spot for starter T.J. House to be recalled. Hagadone had a 6.00 ERA in six appearances with the Indians.

SS Mike Aviles was back in the lineup Sunday after going 2-for-3 the previous night. Aviles went 0-for-3 after getting four hits in six at-bats over his previous two starts.