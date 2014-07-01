RHP Corey Kluber gave up a run on six hits in 6 2/3 innings in Monday’s loss to the Dodgers. Kluber (7-6) struck out five and issued one walk, which was intentional. He pitched well despite giving up the game-winning hit in the seventh inning to PH Clint Robinson. “I thought Kluber was tremendous. Just really good,” Cleveland manager Terry Francona said. “He was outstanding.”

C/1B Carlos Santana, originally signed by the Dodgers as a non-drafted free agent in 2004, faced his old club for the first time. He hit some balls hard off Dodgers RHP Dan Haren but finished 0-for-3. Santana was traded by the Dodgers to the Indians for 3B/1B Casey Blake in 2008.

RHP Cody Allen threw a perfect inning Monday at Los Angeles. In his past seven outings, Allen has allowed one run on two hits and one walk in 7 2/3 innings. He has 10 strikeouts in that span.

CF Michael Bourn recorded Cleveland’s only hit Monday night in the Indians’ 1-0 loss to the Dodgers in Los Angeles. Bourn beat out an infield single that was initially called an out by first base umpire Adrian Johnson. However, the call was overturned after manager Terry Francona asked for a review.