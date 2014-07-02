C Yan Gomes went 2-for-4 with two RBIs in Cleveland’s 10-3 rout of the Dodgers on Tuesday night. Gomes also was a pivotal figure in the Indians’ triple play, tagging out Dodger 2B Dee Gordon at the plate on a throw from LF Michael Brantley and then firing to second, where 2B Jason Kipnis tagged out RF Yasiel Puig. Gomes momentarily celebrated after tagging out Gordon before realizing Puig was bolting to second. “Great job dekeing (Puig) into going and not paying attention,” RF David Murphy joked.

OF David Murphy was experiencing a rough spell at the plate, going 1-for-44, including a 0-for-25 stretch, before he went 3-for-4 with a double and two RBIs on Tuesday against the Los Angeles Dodgers. “It felt great,” Murphy said of the offensive outburst.

RHP Justin Masterson lasted just three innings, allowing three runs on seven hits and three walks. He struck out seven and threw 85 pitches. It marked the fifth time in his past nine starts that he failed to complete five innings.

3B Lonnie Chisenhall hit a two-run home run off Dodgers RHP Josh Beckett in the first inning. It was Chisenhall’s ninth home run of the season. The two RBIs allowed Chisenhall, arguably the Indians’ top hitter this season, to surpass his RBI total from the 2013 season. Chisenhall has 38 RBIs this year after driving in 36 runs last year.