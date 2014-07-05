FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Cleveland Indians - PlayerWatch
July 6, 2014 / 2:16 AM / 3 years ago

Cleveland Indians - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

RHP Corey Kluber would seem to have a decent chance at being named to the American League All-Star team when the rosters are announced Sunday. Kluber is 7-6 with a 2.99 ERA in 18 starts, and in 117 1/3 innings he has nearly 100 more strikeouts (127) than walks (29). “He’s been very consistent, and he’s been doing it for a long period of time. That’s when people start to notice you,” said manager Terry Francona.

C Yan Gomes, a native of Brazil, took batting practice prior to Friday’s game while wearing a yellow Brazilian soccer jersey while the country’s World Cup match vs. Colombia was shown on the ballpark video board. Gomes is the first Brazilian-born player to reach the major leagues.

RHP Josh Tomlin was 5-2 in 10 career games vs. Kansas City prior to his start Friday night, a 7-1 loss in which he gave up five runs and 10 hits in 5 2/3 innings. The big blow was a three-run home run by third baseman Mike Moustakas in the sixth inning. “I made a few mistakes, and the home run really took the wind out of our sails. That’s on me,” Tomlin said. “As a pitcher, when you make a mistake and it turns into a three-run homer, that’s really deflating to your team.”

OF Michael Brantley drove in the Indians’ only run Friday night when he belted a solo home run off RHP Yordano Ventura in the ninth inning. Brantley has hit a career-high 13 home runs. His previous best was 10, hit last year.

