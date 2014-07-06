LHP T.J. House picked up his first major league win Saturday by pitching 6 2/3 innings in a 7-3 victory over Kansas City. House gave up three runs and nine hits, with three strikeouts and no walks. “It feels great,” House said of his first win. “It took a while, but it came at the right time, at home, in a game we needed.”

OF Michael Bourn was removed from Saturday’s game against the Royals in the eighth inning after straining his left hamstring while scoring from second on a single. Bourn has had multiple hamstring injuries in his 1 1/2 years with the Indians. He had surgery on the hamstring during the offseason and started this season on the disabled list with another hamstring strain. “This one is in a different spot,” manager Terry Francona said. “We’ll know more (Sunday).”

3B Lonnie Chisenhall was 2-for-3 with an RBI single Saturday against the Royals. Chisenhall has 35 RBIs in his last 39 games, a streak that dates to May 20. According to Elias, Chisenhall’s 35 RBI are tied for the third most in the majors during that span, trailing only Toronto’s Edwin Encarnacion with 38 and Seattle’s Kyle Seager with 36.

OF Michael Brantley, who is the Indians’ best candidate to be named to the American League All-Star team, had three more hits Saturday to raise his average to .319, the highest of any outfielder in the American League. “He hits the ball all over the field and does a good job of getting the barrel on it. That’s how you hit .300,” manager Terry Francona said.