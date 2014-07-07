RHP Corey Kluber pitched 8 1/3 innings, allowing one run on four hits with 10 strikeouts and one walk Sunday in his 4-1 win over Kansas City. Manager Terry Francona continues to rave about Kluber, who is 8-6 with a 2.86 ERA. “It’s just nice to write his name in the lineup,” Francona said. “He has the weapons, he has the poise and he really competes.”

1B Carlos Santana continues to hit well since coming off the seven-day concussion disabled list on June 6. In 26 games since then, Santana is hitting .302 with seven home runs and 16 RBIs in 96 at-bats.

OF Tyler Holt’s contract was purchased from Triple-A Columbus on Sunday. Holt takes the place of OF Michael Bourn, who was placed on the disabled list with a left hamstring strain. In a combined 263 at-bats at Triple-A Columbus and Double-A Akron this year, Holt hit .300 with two home runs and 26 RBI. “He can play all three outfield positions. He swings at strikes. He’s done everything that was asked of him at every level he’s played. It’s nice to be able to reward guys who do it right,” manager Terry Francona said.

CF Michael Bourn was placed on the disabled list Sunday with a strained left hamstring. Bourn sustained the injury while scoring from second base on a single in the eighth inning of Saturday’s game. “Best-case scenario, he wasn’t going to be able to play until next weekend. Then with the All-Star break, we have four days off, so this seemed to be the best way to handle it,” manager Terry Francona said.