OF Michael Bourn is expected to be sidelined three to four weeks with a strained hamstring. Bourn was placed on the disabled list Sunday, and an MRI done that day revealed more damage than was originally thought.

OF Chris Dickerson was acquired from Pittsburgh in a trade for a player to be named later or cash. Dickerson has spent the entire season at Triple-A Indianapolis, where he was hitting .309 with seven home runs and 30 RBIs in 236 at-bats.

OF Chris Dickerson was traded Monday to Cleveland for a player to be named later or cash. The 31-year old Dickerson spent the season at Indianapolis, hitting .309 with seven homers and an .886 OPS over 65 games.

C George Kottaras was designated for assignment to make room on the roster for OF Chris Dickerson, who was acquired in a trade with Pittsburgh. In 10 games with the Indians, Kottaras hit .286 (6-for-21) with three home runs and four RBIs.

RHP Justin Masterson’s disastrous season continued Monday night as he gave up five runs in two innings in a 5-3 loss to the Yankees. In his last five starts Masterson is 0-2 with a 9.50 ERA, and opposing batters are hitting .408 against him. “It’s always frustrating when you’re not doing well, but what’s most frustrating is that I feel like I‘m letting the guys down,” Masterson said.