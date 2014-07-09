OF Tyler Holt has been optioned to Triple-A Columbus. Holt was recalled from Columbus on July 6. He appeared in one game but did not get an at bat.

C Roberto Perez has been called up from Triple-A Columbus to be the backup to starting C Yan Gomes. Perez, 25, was a 33rd round pick by the Indians in the 2008 June Draft. At Columbus Perez was hitting .305 with 8 home runs and 43 RBI. “He’s had a phenomenal year offensively and defensively. We think he can help us,” said Indians manager Terry Francona.

RHP Mark Lowe was designated for assignment Tuesday to clear a spot on the Indians’ 40-man roster for C Roberto Perez. Lowe was optioned to Triple-A Columbus on June 25 after going 0-1 with a 3.86 ERA in seven appearances for Cleveland.

LHP Nick Hagadone has been recalled from Triple-A Columbus. This will be Hagadone’s fourth stint with the Indians this season. In his first three he appeared in 23 games and was 3-4 with a 3.77 ERA.

RHP Justin Masterson has been put on the disabled list with an inflamed right knee. Masterson is 4-6 with a 5.51 ERA in 19 starts. In his last five starts he is 0-2 with a 9.50 ERA. “He’s an all-star pitcher, but he’s had a rough go of it,” said Indians manager Terry Francona.