Cleveland Indians - PlayerWatch
July 11, 2014 / 3:12 AM / 3 years ago

Cleveland Indians - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

RHP Zach McAllister will be recalled from Triple-A Columbus on Saturday and will start that day against the White Sox. That is RHP Justin Masterson’s spot in the rotation, but Masterson was placed on the disabled list Tuesday with an inflamed knee. McAllister, who was 5-0 with a 2.23 ERA in six starts at Columbus, will remain in the rotation in Masterson’s spot.

DH Nick Swisher, whose batting average has been below .200 for the majority of the season, is hitting .276 with two home runs and nine RBIs in July. “Swish is showing signs of becoming more dangerous,” manager Terry Francona said. “He can change a game with one swing of his bat, and he knows it.” Swisher went 2-for-6 with two RBIs on Wednesday.

RHP Josh Tomlin pitched seven innings Tuesday, allowing four runs on eight hits with five strikeouts and no walks. Tomlin has pitched a career-high 21 2/3 consecutive innings without walking a batter. His previous career high was 20 consecutive innings in June 2011.

CF Michael Brantley struck out in the second innings Wednesday night, snapping his streak of 60 consecutive plate appearances without a strikeout. He finished the night 1-for-6, extending his hitting streak to seven games.

