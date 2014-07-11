FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Cleveland Indians - PlayerWatch
Sections
Featured
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
Cyber Risk
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
The quiet exit of top Taser product
SHOCK TACTICS: THE SERIES
The quiet exit of top Taser product
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
July 12, 2014 / 2:46 AM / 3 years ago

Cleveland Indians - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

C Roberto Perez made his first major league start Thursday night. Perez replaced C Yan Gomes, who was given the night off after catching all 14 innings of the game Wednesday night. Perez made the most of his debut, getting his first major league hit, a single in the seventh inning, and his first major league home run, a two-run homer in the eighth inning. “I still can’t believe it. It was awesome just being out there,” he said.

OF Chris Dickerson has been impressive since being acquired in a trade with Pittsburgh on July 7. Dickerson has been playing left field in place of OF Michael Brantley, who has moved to center field, replacing OF Michael Bourn, who is on the disabled list with a strained hamstring. In four starts in left field since joining the Indians, Dickerson is hitting .467 (7-for-15). “He’s been on base a lot,” said manager Terry Francona.

SS Asdrubal Cabrera hasn’t been very good in the clutch this season. He came into Thursday’s game hitting .179 with runners in scoring position and .167 with the bases loaded. But in the seventh inning Thursday Cabrera hit a bases loaded, game-tying triple. It’s the first bases loaded triple hit by an Indians player at Progressive Field since Ryan Garko, on Sept. 21, 2008.

3B Lonnie Chisenhall, who has spent most of the first half of the season trying to get enough plate appearances to qualify for being listed among the American League batting leaders, finally appeared among the leaders Thursday for the first time this season. Chisenhall was tied with teammate OF Michael Brantley for fourth in the league with a .325 batting average.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.