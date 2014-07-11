C Roberto Perez made his first major league start Thursday night. Perez replaced C Yan Gomes, who was given the night off after catching all 14 innings of the game Wednesday night. Perez made the most of his debut, getting his first major league hit, a single in the seventh inning, and his first major league home run, a two-run homer in the eighth inning. “I still can’t believe it. It was awesome just being out there,” he said.

OF Chris Dickerson has been impressive since being acquired in a trade with Pittsburgh on July 7. Dickerson has been playing left field in place of OF Michael Brantley, who has moved to center field, replacing OF Michael Bourn, who is on the disabled list with a strained hamstring. In four starts in left field since joining the Indians, Dickerson is hitting .467 (7-for-15). “He’s been on base a lot,” said manager Terry Francona.

SS Asdrubal Cabrera hasn’t been very good in the clutch this season. He came into Thursday’s game hitting .179 with runners in scoring position and .167 with the bases loaded. But in the seventh inning Thursday Cabrera hit a bases loaded, game-tying triple. It’s the first bases loaded triple hit by an Indians player at Progressive Field since Ryan Garko, on Sept. 21, 2008.

3B Lonnie Chisenhall, who has spent most of the first half of the season trying to get enough plate appearances to qualify for being listed among the American League batting leaders, finally appeared among the leaders Thursday for the first time this season. Chisenhall was tied with teammate OF Michael Brantley for fourth in the league with a .325 batting average.