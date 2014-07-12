RHP Zach McAllister will be recalled from Triple-A Columbus and will start Saturday against the White Sox. It will be McAllister’s first start for the Indians since May 21.

RHP Cody Allen Friday night picked up his 11th save in 12 save opportunities since replacing RHP John Axford as closer. Allen has converted 10 consecutive save opportunities dating to May 30. In that span, he has a 0.93 ERA, having allowed two earned runs in 19 1/3 innings while holding opposing teams to a .115 batting average.

LHP T.J. House has been optioned to Triple-A Columbus. House, who is 1-2 with a 4.40 ERA in nine appearances, eight starts. House will make one minor league start and is expected to be recalled following the All-Star break, when he will rejoin the rotation.

RHP Austin Adams has been recalled from Triple-A Columbus. In 30 relief appearances at Columbus, Adams was 2-1 with two saves and a 2.29 ERA. In 39 1/3 innings, he gave up 32 hits, with 35 strikeouts and eight walks.

DH Nick Swisher hit a two-run home run in the fifth inning Friday night. Swisher has hit three home runs in his last five games as he attempts to shake a season-long slump. “It wouldn’t surprise me to see his home runs and RBIs where they should be by the end of the year,” said manager Terry Francona.