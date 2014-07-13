FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Cleveland Indians - PlayerWatch
#Intel
July 13, 2014 / 8:32 PM / 3 years ago

Cleveland Indians - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

RHP Zach McAllister was recalled from Triple-A Columbus and started Saturday’s game vs. the White Sox in place of RHP Justin Masterson, who is on the disabled list because of right knee inflammation. McAllister’s start Saturday was his first for the Indians since May 21. He pitched seven innings, giving up three runs on four hits, but took the loss.

RHP Vinnie Pestano was optioned to Triple-A Columbus to make room on the roster for RHP Zach McAllister, who was recalled from Columbus. In 13 relief appearances for the Indians this season, Pestano is 0-1 with a 5.00 ERA.

LHP Nick Maronde was acquired from the Angels in a trade for a player to be named or cash. In 11 appearances for the Angels this season, Maronde had a 12.79 ERA. Maronde will be assigned to an Indians minor league team still to be determined.

RHP Austin Adams made his major league debut Saturday, a relief appearance in the ninth inning. Adams pitched 1/3 of an inning and gave up three runs on three hits.

DH Jason Giambi was transferred to the 60-day disabled list. He has been sidelined since May 5 because of a strained right calf.

OF Chris Dickerson was scratched from the lineup Saturday because of a strained hamstring. Dickerson is hitting .471 (8-for-17) in five games since being acquired in a trade with Pittsburgh.

