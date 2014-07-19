RHP Corey Kluber will start the first game of Saturday’s doubleheader in Detroit. He gave up four runs in six innings against the Chicago White Sox in his last start on July 11, but it was enough to notch his ninth victory of the season. Kluber has a loss and a no-decision against the Tigers this season despite giving up just five runs in 14 innings. He is 1-4 with a 4.88 ERA in nine career appearances against Detroit with the Tigers’ All-Star duo of Miguel Cabrera and Victor Martinez combining for five homers and 19 hits in 41 at-bats against him.

RHP Zach McAllister will start the second game of Saturday’s doubleheader at Detroit. He gave up three runs in seven innings in his comeback start against the Chicago White Sox on July 12. It was McAllister’s first major league start since he went on the 15-day disabled list on May 22 with a sore back after giving up four runs in two innings to the Tigers. He is 1-2 with a 5.02 ERA in eight career starts against Detroit, with the victory coming on April 16 this season when he held the Tigers to one run in six innings.

2B Jason Kipnis hit two home runs and drove in four runs in Friday’s game. His first home run, which highlighted a seven-run, seventh inning, was his first since April 21 against Kansas City. He now has five home runs this season. “They come in bunches for me,” Kipnis said.

RHP Trevor Bauer collected the win Friday, allowing three runs on six hits while striking out five in six innings. He has worked at least six innings in eight of his last 10 starts. He also extended his streak of not allowing a home run to 25 1/3 innings. “I don’t think he had his best breaking ball,” manager Terry Francona said. “He’d get to two strikes and didn’t really have something to put them away but he still competes and kept us in the game.”

RHP Justin Masterson will begin his rehab assignment with a start for Triple-A Columbus on Sunday night against Indianapolis. Masterson went on the 15-day disabled list on July 8 with right knee inflammation. If the start goes well, he could rejoin the rotation next weekend. He has been a disappointment with the Indians this season with a 4-6 record and 5.51 ERA in 10 starts, mainly due to his 56 walks in 98 innings.

RHP C.C. Lee was recalled from Triple-A Columbus on Friday. That move temporarily gave Cleveland 10 relievers on the roster. Lee pitched 13 games with the Indians in April and May and did not have a decision while compiling a 4.76 ERA. Lee was 0-1 with a 4.13 ERA at Columbus in 20 appearances and had allowed at least one earned run in his last three outings.

CF Michael Brantley had four hits on Friday, matching his career high. Brantley is hitting .363 in 53 games since May 14 and .329 for the season. “He uses the whole field and hits the ball on the barrel,” manager Terry Francona said. “He’s so consistent. It’s fun to watch.”