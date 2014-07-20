RHP Corey Kluber won his third consecutive start on Saturday, pitching 8 2/3 innings and striking out 10 while allowing two runs to Detroit. He has recorded double digits in strikeouts five times this season, tying him with injured Yankees ace Masahiro Tanaka for the third most in the American League behind Tampa‘s David Price (eight) and Texas‘ Yu Darvish (six). It was just his second victory in 10 career outings against the Tigers. “He’s really emerged this year as one of the best pitchers in the league,” Detroit manager Brad Ausmus said. “He’s got stuff that’s really tough on hitters. He makes it very difficult to get the barrel on the ball.”

2B Jason Kipnis had another productive day at the top of the order. He had two hits and two RBI in Game 1, then walked three times in Game 2. Kipnis has two home runs and six RBI in the first three games of the series. He also struck out twice in Game 2, giving him five consecutive at-bats without putting the ball in play.

DH Carlos Santana hit a decisive, three-run double off Tigers closer Joe Nathan in the ninth inning of Game 2. Santana was 0-for-6 with two walks in the doubleheader prior to the blast. He now has 40 RBIs, which is still 23 behind club leader Michael Brantley.

C Yan Gomes celebrated his 27th birthday with three hits for his 23rd multi-hit game of the season during Saturday’s 6-2 Game 1 victory. The Indians are 17-6 when Gomes, who scored three times, collects at least two hits. He was rested in the second game of the doubleheader. After being a part-time player last season, he has appeared in 81 of 92 games.

RHP Josh Tomlin is scheduled to start the finale of the four-game series in Detroit on Sunday afternoon. Tomlin could be rusty, considering he hasn’t pitched since July 9, when he allowed four runs in seven innings in a no-decision against the New York Yankees. Tomlin, who has lost four of his last five decisions, has given up six earned runs in seven innings in two appearances against the Tigers this season. He’s 2-3 with a . 6.31 ERA in six career outings against Detroit.

LF Chris Dickerson hit two solo home runs off Detroit All-Star Max Scherzer in the 5-2, Game 2 victory on Saturday. It was second two-homer game for the seven-year veteran, who was acquired from Pittsburgh on July 7. Dickerson is batting .435 in eight games since joining the team after wallowing in the minors all season prior to the deal. He has given the bottom of the order a boost with Michael Bourn sidelined by a hamstring injury.

CF Michael Brantley had three hits and a walk during Cleveland’s doubleheader sweep on Saturday. Brantley nudged his season average to .329. He’s hitting .363 with six home runs and 24 RBI since June 1. Brantley was thrown out attempting to steal in the first inning of Game 1, the first time he’s been caught stealing in 12 attempts this season.