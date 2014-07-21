RHP Zach McAllister was optioned to Triple-A Columbus after starting Saturday’s nightcap but he’ll return to the majors quickly. He was originally optioned on July 15, then returned under the 26th man rule during the doubleheader. McAllister held Detroit to one run and three hits while striking out six in 5 1/3 innings. “He has to fulfill the 10 days down (in the minors),” Indians manager Terry Francona said. “He knew that coming into the start.” McAlllister could start Friday’s game at Kansas City if Justin Masterson (knee inflammation) is not ready to come off the 15-day disabled list.

2B Jason Kipnis finished an otherwise big weekend on a sour note when he was caught stealing second in the eighth inning Sunday with his team trailing by three runs. Kipnis finished the four-game series in Detroit with five hits, including two home runs, four walks, six RBIs and three runs scored. “It was bang-bang,” manager Terry Francona said of the steal attempt. “I don’t have a problem with that. Kip’s a pretty heads up base runner and he was trying to make something happen.”

C Yan Gomes hit a solo home run for Cleveland’s lone run on Sunday and also broke up Drew Smyly’s no-hit bid with a two-out double in the fifth. He has a five-game hitting streak, batting .500 with two homers and four RBIs during that span. He is just two home runs shy of team leader Michael Brantley’s 15 despite having 71 fewer official at-bats than Brantley.

LHP T.J. House will be recalled from his minor league assignment and start the opener of a three-game series at Minnesota on Monday. House will be working on four days’ rest after tossing five scoreless innings for Class A Mahoning Valley on Wednesday. House pitched 4 2/3 innings and allowed three runs in a no-decision against the New York Yankees on July 10. He has not previously faced the Twins.

RHP Josh Tomlin had a subpar outing on Sunday, lasting just 4 1/3 innings in his start while giving up four runs and six hits. Tomlin allowed two first-inning runs and hung a curveball to Detroit right fielder Torii Hunter, who smashed a two-run homer in the fourth. He has allowed at least four earned runs in five of his last six starts and could soon lose his rotation spot.

RHP Carlos Carrasco gained manager Terry Francona’s trust in tight situations. Carrasco, who started the season in the rotation, has a 1.57 ERA in 20 games out of the bullpen. In his last 15 games, he posted an 0.72 ERA with 25 strikeouts in 25 innings. He won Saturday’s nightcap with an inning of scoreless relief. “When you watch what he’s done in the bullpen, he’s been a different pitcher,” Francona said.

RHP Justin Masterson allowed two runs on five hits in five innings Sunday in his first rehab appearance for Triple-A Columbus. Masterson landed on the disabled list July 8 due to right knee inflammation.