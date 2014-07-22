2B Jason Kipnis was named the American League’s Player of the Week on Monday after hitting .333 with two homers, six RBIs and three runs in four games over the weekend at Detroit. It was the third time in Kipnis’ career he won the honor. “I obviously didn’t have the first half that I wanted to have,” Kipnis said. “It’s kind of been a tale of two halves. I‘m hoping to have a big second half, so I wanted to get out to a good start, and we had a few big games against Detroit. To be able to go out and do it was reassuring. It took a little pressure off, but it’s just a step in the right direction that I want to keep going in.”

LHP T.J. House, recalled from the minors to make the start Monday at Minnesota, allowed three runs on six hits and three walks over five innings. He has not allowed more than three runs in each of his last five starts, posting a 3.90 ERA over that span. “I thought his two-seamer was a little flatter than normal,” manager Terry Francona said. “He threw a lot of strikes, but not the quality strikes we’ve seen. There was a lot of contact. Fortunately, we executed a couple of plays to throw out guys and keep them off the bases.”

RHP Austin Adams was optioned to Triple-A Columbus to clear a roster spot for Monday’s starter, LHP T.J. House. In 10 days with the Indians, Adams made two appearances, allowing four runs in two innings.

OF Chris Dickerson, who went 1-for-3 Monday, has a hit in seven of his nine games with a plate appearance this season. He has three RBIs in his past three games. His RBI single in the third inning came in a pinch-hitting appearance and marked only the fourth RBI in 67 career pinch-hit tries.

SS Asdrubal Cabrera left the game Monday in the third inning due to lower back spasms. He is listed as day-to-day. “It’s going to depend a lot on how he feels when he wakes up tomorrow,” manager Terry Francona said.

RHP Justin Masterson will join the Indians in Minnesota this week before returning to Triple-A Columbus for another rehab start Friday. Masterson, on the 15-day disabled list due to a knee injury, allowed two runs on five hits in five innings Sunday in his first appearance for Columbus.