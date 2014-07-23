1B Carlos Santana hit his 15th homer of the season -- a solo home run in the fifth inning. It was one of four hits in the game for Santana, who came a triple short of his first career cycle. The four-hit night was his second of the season (June 24 against Arizona) and the fourth of his career.

RHP Danny Salazar was recalled from Triple-A Columbus and was the winning pitcher, tossing five innings of one-run ball to improve to 2-4. “Besides those walks, he actually threw a lot of strikes,” manager Terry Francona said. “I think that kind of skewed it a little bit, put him in position for a tough inning. But when he did run into trouble, I thought he really reached back for his best stuff.” Cleveland optioned RHP C.C. Lee back to Columbus to make room on the 25-man roster.

DH Nick Swisher went 3-for-4 Tuesday, his first three-hit game of the season. In nine games against Minnesota this year, Swisher has multiple hits in four games and has gone hitless in the five others. Three of his last five games at Target Field have been multi-hit efforts.

SS Asdrubal Cabrera was still suffering from the effects of lower-back spasms that caused him to be removed from the game Monday and was unavailable Tuesday. He is unlikely to play the afternoon game Wednesday and Francona classified Cabrera as day-to-day.

RHP C.C. Lee was optioned back to Triple-A Columbus to make room on the 25-man roster for RHP Danny Salazar. Lee was recalled from Columbus on Friday to bolster the bullpen. In 15 games, he has a 4.26 ERA, 13 strikeouts and four walks in 12 2/3 innings. Lee is 0-1 with a 4.13 ERA at Columbus.