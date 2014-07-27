RHP Zack McAllister failed to hold a five-run lead in his return to the rotation, permitting six runs (five earned) on eight hits and two walks in five-plus innings. He is 0-6 in his past nine starts. “He was having a hard time getting his secondary pitches over,” manager Terry Francona said. “If he’s not throwing them for strikes, they’re not going to help. I actually think when he’s throwing his fastball and he’s locating it, it’s a really good pitch. That’s what makes Zach the pitcher we need.”

RHP Josh Tomlin, who went 1-5 in his past eight starts, was optioned to Triple-A Columbus. Tomlin, who gave up two home runs Friday in a loss to the Royals, is 5-7 with a 4.47 ERA in 15 games, 14 of them starts. The Indians continue to play musical chairs with the fifth slot in the rotation.

3B Lonnie Chisenhall, who is hitting .325 in road games, was a late scratch because of illness. Mike Aviles replaced Chisenhall at third base and went 2-for-4 with an RBI.