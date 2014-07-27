FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Cleveland Indians - PlayerWatch
Sections
Featured
Mexico races to save 12-year-old girl, quake toll hits 237
Mexico Earthquake
Mexico races to save 12-year-old girl, quake toll hits 237
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
Energy & Environment
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
Graphic: A mass exodus
Rohingya
Graphic: A mass exodus
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Echo Trending HP
July 27, 2014 / 9:48 PM / 3 years ago

Cleveland Indians - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RHP Zack McAllister failed to hold a five-run lead in his return to the rotation, permitting six runs (five earned) on eight hits and two walks in five-plus innings. He is 0-6 in his past nine starts. “He was having a hard time getting his secondary pitches over,” manager Terry Francona said. “If he’s not throwing them for strikes, they’re not going to help. I actually think when he’s throwing his fastball and he’s locating it, it’s a really good pitch. That’s what makes Zach the pitcher we need.”

RHP Josh Tomlin, who went 1-5 in his past eight starts, was optioned to Triple-A Columbus. Tomlin, who gave up two home runs Friday in a loss to the Royals, is 5-7 with a 4.47 ERA in 15 games, 14 of them starts. The Indians continue to play musical chairs with the fifth slot in the rotation.

3B Lonnie Chisenhall, who is hitting .325 in road games, was a late scratch because of illness. Mike Aviles replaced Chisenhall at third base and went 2-for-4 with an RBI.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.