Cleveland Indians - PlayerWatch
August 3, 2014

Cleveland Indians - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

RHP Zach McAllister has been designated for assignment, a procedural move that will result in the Indians optioning him to Triple-A Columbus. After going 3-0 with a 2.28 ERA in his first four starts this year McAllister is 0-6 with a 7.89 ERA in his last 10 starts. Manager Terry Francona and his staff met with McAllistter for over an hour on Friday. “Sometimes young guys want to be so good so bad they lose track of how they got to the big leagues,” Francona said.

RHP Danny Salazar has been very impressive in three starts since returning from an extended demotion to Triple-A Columbus. In a 12-2 win over Texas Friday Salazar pitched six innings, allowing one unearned run on four hits. In three starts since his return from Columbus, Salazar is 3-0 with a 2.00 ERA. “What I really liked about Danny tonight is that right from the get go he was throwing his best stuff,” said Manager Terry Francona. “When he feels good physically he has the ability to be a really good pitcher.”

OF Tyler Holt was recalled from Triple-A Columbus on Friday as insurance for OF Chris Dickerson, who was unavailable Friday due to discomfort in his left knee.

OF Chris Dickerson was not available Friday night due to discomfort in his left knee. Manager Terry Francona said he doesn’t think Dickerson’s condition is a potential disabled list situation. “We think he could be ready in a couple days,” said Francona.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
