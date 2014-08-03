RHP Cody Allen pitched the ninth inning, and despite allowing the first two batters to reach base, retired the next three, two on strikeouts, to get the save in a 2-0 win over Texas Saturday. Allen has converted 13 consecutive save opportunities dating back to May 30. During that span Allen has a 0.71 ERA and has held opposing hitters to a .133 batting average.

LHP T.J. House was recalled from Triple-A Columbus and started Saturday vs. Texas. House pitched five scoreless innings on three hits, with seven strikeouts. “I felt good. Everything was working,” said House. “Obviously I would have liked to stay in longer but it’s (Francona‘s) job to decide who comes in and when.”

RHP Scott Atchison pitched 1 2/3 scoreless innings of relief to get the win Saturday, boosting his record to 4-0 Saturday night. The highlight of the 38-year-old Atchison’s outing was him running down 25-year-old Elvis Andrus and tagging him out in a rundown in the sixth inning. “That wasn’t a good baseball play, that was desperation,” joked Manager Terry Francona. “I‘m worried Atch won’t be able to walk tomorrow.”

3B Lonnie Chisenhall’s RBI single in the sixth inning accounted for one of the Indians’ two runs in their 2-0 win over Texas Saturday. Chisenhall this season is hitting .500 (13-for-26) with five home runs and 15 RBIs vs. Texas this year.