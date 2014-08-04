RHP Zach McAllister, who was designated for assignment Friday, was optioned to Triple-A Columbus. After going 3-0 with a 2.28 ERA in his first four starts this year McAllister is 0-6 with a 7.89 ERA in his last 10 starts.

C Yan Gomes, who was given a scheduled day off Saturday night, wasn’t in the starting lineup on Sunday, and wasn’t supposed to play, but he was pressed into service as a pinch hitter in the ninth inning, and he caught the last three innings. Gomes did not start due to a stiff neck.

RHP Austin Adams was sent down to Triple-A Columbus when the club recalled LHP T.J. House. In 33 relief appearances at Columbus, Adams was 2-2 with a 2.28 ERA while averaging 8.3 strikeouts and 1.7 walks per nine innings.

RHP Scott Atchison, 38, who made the team as a non-roster player in spring training, has been the winning pitcher in the Indians’ two wins Saturday and Sunday. In 47 appearances, Atchison is 5-0 with a 2.76 ERA. “Coming into camp, we thought if we used him like we wanted to use him, he could get to where he is now,” Francona said. “He’s done a really good job for us.”

DH Nick Swisher was removed from Sunday’s game in the ninth inning due to a sore right wrist. “It’s a mild strain. He’ll be examined (Monday), and we’ll go from there,” said manager Terry Francona.

OF Michael Bourn, who has been on the disabled list since July 6 with a left hamstring strain, will continue his rehab Monday by running the bases. There is still no timetable for his return.