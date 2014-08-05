RHP Corey Kluber had another outstanding start Monday in a 7-1 win over Cincinnati. Kluber pitched 7 1/3 innings, allowing one run on six hits with seven strikeouts and two walks. Kluber, who was 11-5 last year, is 12-6 this year. In his last six starts, Kluber is 5-0 with a 1.49 ERA. “Even when he’s not at his best, he’s still good,” said Indians manager Terry Francona “He’s one of the best pitchers in the league.”

C Yan Gomes hit his 15th home run Monday night. Since the All-Star break, Gomes is hitting .393 with three home runs and 12 RBIs.

DH Nick Swisher did not play Monday due to a strained right wrist. Swisher injured the wrist late in Sunday’s game and had to be removed from the game for a pinch hitter in the ninth inning. Swisher said he hopes to return to the lineup in the next day or two.

OF Michael Bourn will begin a minor league rehab assignment Tuesday at Double-A Akron. Bourn has been on the disabled list since July 6 with a left hamstring strain. “Everything feels good, I‘m moving forward, I‘m getting close,” Bourn said. “Hopefully I’ll get back soon and then can stay healthy the rest of the year.”