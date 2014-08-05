FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Cleveland Indians - PlayerWatch
August 6, 2014

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

RHP Corey Kluber had another outstanding start Monday in a 7-1 win over Cincinnati. Kluber pitched 7 1/3 innings, allowing one run on six hits with seven strikeouts and two walks. Kluber, who was 11-5 last year, is 12-6 this year. In his last six starts, Kluber is 5-0 with a 1.49 ERA. “Even when he’s not at his best, he’s still good,” said Indians manager Terry Francona “He’s one of the best pitchers in the league.”

C Yan Gomes hit his 15th home run Monday night. Since the All-Star break, Gomes is hitting .393 with three home runs and 12 RBIs.

DH Nick Swisher did not play Monday due to a strained right wrist. Swisher injured the wrist late in Sunday’s game and had to be removed from the game for a pinch hitter in the ninth inning. Swisher said he hopes to return to the lineup in the next day or two.

OF Michael Bourn will begin a minor league rehab assignment Tuesday at Double-A Akron. Bourn has been on the disabled list since July 6 with a left hamstring strain. “Everything feels good, I‘m moving forward, I‘m getting close,” Bourn said. “Hopefully I’ll get back soon and then can stay healthy the rest of the year.”

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
