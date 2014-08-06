C Yan Gomes extended his hitting streak to 11 games with an RBI double in the seventh inning Tuesday night. Gomes has now hit in 14 of his last 15 games overall, with two home runs and 10 RBIs in those 11 games. Gomes’ 49 RBIs are the most of any American League catcher, and his 15 home runs are second among AL catchers behind Seattle’s Mike Zunino’s 17.

OF Tyler Holt was optioned to Triple-A Columbus prior to Tuesday’s game. Holt was optioned so the Indians could recall RHP Josh Tomlin from Columbus. Tomlin started Tuesday night’s game and is replacing RHP Zach McAllister in the rotation. McAllister was optioned to Columbus on Aug. 4.

DH Nick Swisher Tuesday missed his second consecutive game with a strained right wrist. Manager Terry Francona said there’s a chance Swisher could be in the starting lineup Wednesday.

RHP Josh Tomlin was recalled from Triple-A Columbus, and started the game Tuesday night vs. Cincinnati. Tomlin didn’t stick around very long -- only 4 1/3 innings. He gave up five runs, four earned, and saw his record fall to 5-8 in a 9-2 loss to the Reds.

OF Michael Bourn began a rehab assignment at Double-A Akron on Tuesday, going 0-for-3 with a strikeout. Bourn has been on the disabled list since July 6 with a left hamstring strain. Manager Terry Francona said Bourn would play two games, take one game off, play two more games, take one off, and then two more, increasing his innings played in each set of the games.

OF Nyjer Morgan has been activated off the 60-day disabled list and released. Morgan had been on the disabled list since May 15 with a right knee sprain. He had been rehabbing since then, but was not expected to play again this season. In 41 at-bats for the Indians, Morgan hit .341 with one home run, six RBIs and three stolen bases.