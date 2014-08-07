RHP Danny Salazar was optioned to Triple-A Columbus after allowing five earned runs and two home runs in an 8-3 loss at Cincinnati. Salazar fooled several Reds batters with his off-speed pitches Wednesday, but there were two he didn’t fool. Shortstop Zack Cozart hit a three-run homer and second baseman Kristopher Negron added a two-run shot, the third homer this season for each.

C Yan Gomes hit his 16th home run on Wednesday night, his second homer in three games against Cincinnati. His hitting streak reached 12 games, in which he’s hit .356 with three multi-hit games.

OF Nick Swisher played left field for the first time since 2009 on Wednesday. “He’s been taking fly balls over there,” said Indians manager Terry Francona. Swisher had made 110 career appearances in left field.

RHP Josh Tomlin is moving to the bullpen to work on locating his fastball. Tomlin allowed five earned runs and suffered his eighth loss in Tuesday’s 9-2 loss to Cincinnati. “He’s having a tough time getting the fastball where he wants to, and he’s paying the price,” said Indians manager Terry Francona. Tomlin is 5-8 with a 4.75 ERA with a team-leading 17 home runs allowed in 91 innings. He’s made 15 starts.

RHP C.C. Lee was recalled from Triple-A Columbus on Wednesday night. It’s Lee’s third stint with the Tribe. He has made 15 appearances for Cleveland with a 4.26 ERA with 13 strikeouts and four walks in 12 2/3 innings. Lee will help shore up the Indians’ overworked bullpen.