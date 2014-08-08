RHP Danny Salazar, who allowed five earned runs in Wednesday’s loss, was optioned to Triple-A Columbus on Thursday to get rest and C.C. Lee was recalled. Salazar has a 4-5 record and 4.88 ERA in 12 starts for the Indians.

LHP T.J. House allowed four runs (three earned) on eight hits with one walk and five strikeouts in Thursday night’s 4-0 loss at Cincinnati. “That gives you a chance on a normal night,” Indians manager Terry Francona said. “I thought his stuff was a little flatter than it has been.”

RHP Michael Clevinger was acquired from the Angels in exchange for RHP Vinnie Pestano on Thursday. Clevinger is 4-3 with a 4.31 ERA and 85 strikeouts in 79 1/3 innings at two stops in Class A this season.

2B David Murphy had five hits in the first two games of the series. He had hits in his first three at bats Thursday and then grounded out with the score tied at 3 in the seventh against lefty reliever Jerry Blevins and ended up 3-for-6.

RHP Shaun Marcum was reinstated from the disabled list on Thursday at Triple-A Columbus. Marcum, whose endurance is up to 2-3 innings at this point, will work out of the bullpen initially before being groomed as a starter.

RHP Carlos Carrasco will start Sunday’s series finale at Yankee Stadium. It will be his fifth start this season. Indians manager Terry Francona said Carrasco, who will throw a side session on Friday, will not be on a pitch count on Sunday.

RHP CC Lee was recalled when RHP Danny Salazar was optioned to Triple-A Columbus. He has a 4.26 ERA in 15 games with the Indians, and he had a 3.30 mark with Columbus.