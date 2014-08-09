RHP Corey Kluber will be pitching on four days rest Saturday afternoon when he faces the Yankees Saturday afternoon. Kluber allowed a run and six hits in 7 1/3 innings Monday night against the Cincinnati Reds. Over his last six outings since June 6, Kluber has a 1.43 earned-run average and has 69 strikeouts in 69 innings and just nine walks. During that stretch, Kluber has had a scoreless inning streak of 25 innings without allowing an earned run and a perfect game into the seventh inning July 24 at Kansas City. Saturday is Kluber’s third start against the Yankees and he is 0-1 with a 4.09 ERA in his previous games against them.

RHP Trevor Bauer had one of his worst starts of the season, allowing five runs and six hits in 3 1/3 innings. It was his shortest start of the season and marked the third time he has not gotten past the fifth and second start that he did not reach 80 pitches. In his last two starts, Bauer has allowed 10 runs and 14 hits in 7 2/3 innings as his earned-run average has increased from 3.93 to 4.52.

1B Carlos Santana had his fifth game with at least three hits by getting two singles and a double. He also had his sixth game of at least three RBIs as he ended an 0-for-12 skid.

RF Nick Swisher made his second return to Yankee Stadium after leaving the Yankees as a free agent following the 2012 season. He ended a stretch of 12 hitless at-bats with an RBI single in the sixth.

CF Michael Bourn appeared in his third rehab game for Double-A Akron and played seven innings. It marked the first time he appeared in consecutive games and he was 0-for-4 with two strikeouts while making two catches.

3B Lonnie Chisenhall was given one of those rest days that managers sometimes give to slumping hitters. Though his .296 average is good for 14th in the American League, he is hitless in his last 13 at-bats and has nine hits in his last 67 at-bats.