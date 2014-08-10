FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Cleveland Indians - PlayerWatch
Sections
Featured
Rescuers search for survivors in Mexico
Mexico earthquake
Rescuers search for survivors in Mexico
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
IMMIGRATION policy
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
As Apple slows, fast-moving Chinese rivals gain
Technology
As Apple slows, fast-moving Chinese rivals gain
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Honda Motor Co
August 10, 2014 / 8:42 PM / 3 years ago

Cleveland Indians - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RHP Corey Kluber has seven double-digit strikeout games this season and that is the most by an Indian since Dennis Eckersley had eight in 1976.

SS Jose Ramirez had his fifth career multi-hit game and first with at least three hits, including his first career home run.

RF Nick Swisher was 1-for-3 with two strikeouts and has two hits in his last 15 at-bats.

LF David Murphy batted second for the third time this season but was 0-for-3 with two strikeouts before leaving the game in the sixth because of discomfort in his right side.

CF Michael Bourn is 0-for-10 in rehab games for Double-A Akron but the reports that manager Terry Francona is getting indicate that his left hamstring is feeling better.

RHP Carlos Carrasco will rejoin the rotation Sunday when the Indians conclude their series at Yankee Stadium. He will be making his fifth start and first since April.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.