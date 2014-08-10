RHP Corey Kluber has seven double-digit strikeout games this season and that is the most by an Indian since Dennis Eckersley had eight in 1976.

SS Jose Ramirez had his fifth career multi-hit game and first with at least three hits, including his first career home run.

RF Nick Swisher was 1-for-3 with two strikeouts and has two hits in his last 15 at-bats.

LF David Murphy batted second for the third time this season but was 0-for-3 with two strikeouts before leaving the game in the sixth because of discomfort in his right side.

CF Michael Bourn is 0-for-10 in rehab games for Double-A Akron but the reports that manager Terry Francona is getting indicate that his left hamstring is feeling better.

RHP Carlos Carrasco will rejoin the rotation Sunday when the Indians conclude their series at Yankee Stadium. He will be making his fifth start and first since April.