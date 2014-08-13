FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 13, 2014 / 11:22 PM / 3 years ago

Cleveland Indians - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DH Nick Swisher, who was examined at the Cleveland Clinic on Monday, is seeking a second opinion on the cause of some soreness in his right knee. Swisher was placed on the disabled list on Sunday. “We’re going to let the process play out, and when we have information on it we’ll give it to you guys,” manager Terry Francona told reporters.

LF David Murphy is expected to miss four to five weeks after an MRI on Monday revealed a right oblique strain. Murphy took himself out of the game Saturday in New York in the fifth inning when he felt pain in his side. “When Murph takes himself out of a game you know it’s bothering him,” said Manager Terry Francona.

OF Michael Bourn, who has been on the disabled list since July 6 with a strained hamstring, is getting close to being activated. “He’s doing really well. It wouldn’t surprise me if he plays with us this weekend,” manager Terry Francona said.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
