RHP John Axford, who was claimed off waivers Thursday from Cleveland, was put on the 25-man roster prior to Friday’s game in Washington. He came on in the last of the eighth for his Pittsburgh debut and the Pirates down 5-3 and pitched a scoreless inning with two strikeouts.

RHP Corey Kluber gave up one run on five hits with 10 strikeouts and two walks in 7 2/3 innings, but wasn’t involved in the decision in the Indians’ 2-1 win Friday night. “I think I did a good job of keeping them off balance with my off speed stuff and was able to work ahead,” said Kluber, who in his last five starts is 3-0 with a 0.46 ERA. In 39 innings he has given up 2 runs on 20 hits, with 45 strikeouts and 5 walks.

OF Michael Bourn was activated off the disabled list prior to Friday’s game. Bourn had been on the DL since July 6 with a strained left hamstring. He is expected to be in the starting lineup Saturday night. “I‘m happy he’s back and he’s thrilled. He worked really hard to get back,” said manager Terry Francona.

RHP Carlos Carrasco will start Saturday’s game vs. the Orioles. In his last 22 appearances dating to May 21, which includes 21 relief appearances and one start, Carrasco is 4-1 with a 1.63 ERA.

INF Mike Aviles hit a walk-off home run leading off the bottom of the 11th inning to give the Indians a 2-1 win over Baltimore Friday night. Aviles has three walk-off hits in his career and two of them have come this year with the Indians, who have made such hits their specialty. The Indians lead the majors with seven walk-off homers this year.