RHP Corey Kluber will be given an extra day’s rest before his next start. Kluber will start Thursday in Minnesota instead of Wednesday, which would be his normal day. The Indians can do so without altering their rotation because Monday is an off day.

C Carlos Santana hit a three-run homer in the first inning Friday against the Orioles. That was Santana’s 21st home run of the season, one more than he hit in the 2013 season. Santana’s career high is 27 homers, set in 2011.

RHP Carlos Carrasco made his second consecutive outstanding start since being put back in the rotation Saturday night, pitching seven scoreless innings on three hits in a 6-0 win over Baltimore. “He came out of the chute attacking hitters with his fastball,” manager Terry Francona said. “That’s a very dangerous lineup. They aren’t going up there looking for walks. They go up there to hit homers.” In two starts since re-entering the rotation, Carrasco has pitched 12 scoreless innings on five hits with nine strikeouts and no walks.

LF Michael Brantley’s 18th home run of the season was a two-run shot in the fifth inning. Brantley is the only player in the American League with a batting average above .300, 18 or more homers, 10 or more stolen bases and at least 80 RBIs.