FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Cleveland Indians - PlayerWatch
Sections
Featured
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
Energy & Environment
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
Distrustful U.S. allies force NSA to back down in encryption fight
Cyber Risk
Distrustful U.S. allies force NSA to back down in encryption fight
Graphic: A mass exodus
Rohingya
Graphic: A mass exodus
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
August 21, 2014 / 3:42 AM / 3 years ago

Cleveland Indians - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

2B Jason Kipnis, who went 1-for-4, has hit safely in six of his past seven games away from Progressive Field. Over that road span, he is batting .379 with three doubles, two RBIs and eight runs.

C Yan Gomes went 3-for-4 with a solo home run, his 17th of the season. It was his sixth three-hit game of the season. Thirteen of his 17 homers have come off right-handed pitchers, including Tuesday’s shot off Minnesota RHP Kyle Gibson.

OF Tyler Holt was recalled from Triple-A Columbus to take UT Ryan Raburn’s spot on the roster. He entered Tuesday’s game in the sixth inning as a pinch hitter and stroked a two-run double to center field for his first two RBIs in the big leagues. Holt is hitting .400 in 15 at-bats with the Indians this season.

UT Ryan Raburn went on the 15-day disabled list, retroactive to Monday, due to right wrist soreness. Raburn initially injured the wrist in spring training and dealt with soreness there much of the season. He aggravated the injury making a sliding catch in right field in an Aug. 13 game against Arizona. Raburn is hitting .191 with three homers and 21 RBIs this season.

DH Zach Walters went 1-for-2 with a two-run single in the fourth inning. It was his first career multi-RBI game.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.