2B Jason Kipnis, who went 1-for-4, has hit safely in six of his past seven games away from Progressive Field. Over that road span, he is batting .379 with three doubles, two RBIs and eight runs.

C Yan Gomes went 3-for-4 with a solo home run, his 17th of the season. It was his sixth three-hit game of the season. Thirteen of his 17 homers have come off right-handed pitchers, including Tuesday’s shot off Minnesota RHP Kyle Gibson.

OF Tyler Holt was recalled from Triple-A Columbus to take UT Ryan Raburn’s spot on the roster. He entered Tuesday’s game in the sixth inning as a pinch hitter and stroked a two-run double to center field for his first two RBIs in the big leagues. Holt is hitting .400 in 15 at-bats with the Indians this season.

UT Ryan Raburn went on the 15-day disabled list, retroactive to Monday, due to right wrist soreness. Raburn initially injured the wrist in spring training and dealt with soreness there much of the season. He aggravated the injury making a sliding catch in right field in an Aug. 13 game against Arizona. Raburn is hitting .191 with three homers and 21 RBIs this season.

DH Zach Walters went 1-for-2 with a two-run single in the fourth inning. It was his first career multi-RBI game.