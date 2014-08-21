FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Cleveland Indians - PlayerWatch
August 21, 2014 / 8:32 PM / 3 years ago

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LHP T.J. House tossed 5 1/3 shutout innings Wednesday, earning his first win since July 5 against Kansas City. It was the second time in three starts House has not allowed a run over five-plus innings of work. The three walks Wednesday tied a season high, however.

1B/OF Nick Swisher will miss the remainder of the season after arthroscopic procedures on both knees Wednesday in California. The surgeries will require 8-10 weeks of rehabilitation. Swisher played in 97 games this season, hitting .208 with eight homers and 42 RBIs. He is expected to be 100 percent by spring training.

3B Mike Aviles went 3-for-4 , collecting his first multi-hit game since Aug. 1. The two RBIs were his second and third over that same span. His home run in the ninth inning was his fifth of the season and second in his last four games.

DH Zach Walters homered in the second inning Wednesday, his sixth of the season and third since joining the Indians on July 31 as the return piece from the Washington Nationals in exchange for Asdrubal Cabrera. Three of Walters’ last six hits have been home runs.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
