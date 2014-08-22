RHP Corey Kluber allowed three runs on six hits, taking his first loss since June 30, a span of eight starts and six decisions. It was also the first start where he has allowed more than one run since July 19. It was his seventh consecutive quality start.

C Yan Gomes left the game Thursday in the sixth inning due to illness. He is day-to-day.

OF David Murphy resumed core exercises as a part of his rehab from a strained right oblique. Murphy has been on the 15-day disabled list since Aug. 10. “He still feels it, not sharp, so we’ve got to get that out of there before we turn him loose,” said Indians manager Terry Francona.

DH Zach Walters went 1-for-3 with a solo home run Thursday, his fourth since joining the Indians on July 31 in a trade with Washington. All seven of his homers this season have been solo homers. He homered in back-to-back games for the second time in his career and first with Cleveland. Four of his last seven hits have been home runs.