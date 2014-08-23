C Yan Gomes did not play Friday and is listed as day-to-day with a mild concussion. He was hit in the mask by a pitched ball Thursday in Minnesota. “I’ve never had this before. There’s no timetable, but I definitely feel better today,” Gomes said on Friday. Manager Terry Francona said team doctors don’t think Gomes’ concussion is serious enough to merit a trip onto the 7-day concussion disabled list.

C Roberto Perez will be the starting catcher for the next few days as starting C Yan Gomes recovers from a mild concussion. Manager Terry Francona said 1B Carlos Santana would be the emergency catcher if Perez got hurt.

RHP Carlos Carrasco continues to be impressive in his return to the starting rotation. Friday night, in his third start since being put back in the rotation, Carrasco gave up one run on two hits in six innings, with eight strikeouts and two walks. In the past three starts, Carrasco is 2-0 with a 0.50 ERA, having allowed one earned run on seven hits in 18 innings, with 17 strikeouts and two walks. He has held batters to a .117 batting average (7-for-60) in that time.

DH Zach Walters hit a solo home run in the fifth inning Friday. It was the third consecutive game in which Walters has homered. Since being acquired from Washington in the July 31 trade in which the Indians sent SS Asdrubal Cabrera to the Nationals, Walters has hit five home runs -- each has either given the Indians lead or tied the game.