RHP Danny Salazar held Houston to one unearned run on three hits over six innings Saturday. “The first couple of innings I lost my release point, but after that I got back into a tempo,” said Salazar, who has allowed three or fewer earned runs in nine of his last 10 starts.

C Yan Gomes was placed on the 7-day concussion disabled list prior to Saturday’s game. Gomes was hit in the mask by a pitched ball Thursday in Minnesota.

C Chris Gimenez was acquired in a trade with Texas for future considerations. Gimenez, who is expected to join the Indians on Sunday, will replace C Yan Gomes on the roster. Gomes has been placed on the 7-day concussion disabled list.

LF Michael Brantley snapped an 0-for-15 hitless streak with a single in the third inning Saturday. After hitting .345 in May, .341 in June and .321 in July, Brantley’s batting average in August is .282.