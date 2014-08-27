RHP Corey Kluber (13-7, 2.46 ERA) will try to mimic his outing from May 4 against the Chicago White Sox when he takes on the mound Wednesday for the Indians at U.S. Cellular Field. Kluber, who took his first loss since June 30 in his previous start, struck out a career-high 13 White Sox hitters in that May start, including a club-record seven in a row between the third to fifth innings. Kluber is 3-1 with a 3.51 ERA in eight appearances (seven starts) against the White Sox.

2B Jason Kipnis went 2-for-5 in Cleveland’s 8-6 win on Tuesday night against the Chicago White Sox at U.S. Cellular Field. Kipnis, who’s from nearby Northbrook, Ill., has now hit safely in 23 of 25 career games at U.S. Cellular Field and is hitting .383 with seven doubles, a triple, five home runs and 21 RBIs against the White Sox on the South side of Chicago.

C Yan Gomes is feeling and looking better, according to Cleveland manager Terry Francona on Tuesday. Gomes, who’s on the 7-day disabled list because of concussion symptoms, is eligible to be activated Friday. Francona said he’d “be surprised” if Gomes, the starting catcher, doesn’t come off the DL at that time.

LHP T.J. House had a string of eight straight starts allowing three or fewer runs snapped in Cleveland’s 8-6 win Tuesday night against the Chicago White Sox. House, who took a no-decision, went 4 2/3 innings and allowed five runs on seven hits, including a two-run homer by SS Alexei Ramirez that drove him from the game.

DH Jason Giambi started his injury rehab stint with Double-A Akron on Tuesday night. He went 0-for-3 with three strikeouts as he battles back from inflammation in his left knee that landed him on the 60-day disabled list June 12. Manager Terry Francona said Giambi will face primarily right-handed pitchers and could be ready to return as soon as Sept. 1.

UTL Ryan Raburn had his rehab stint shifted from Triple-A Columbus to Double-A Akron on Tuesday, where he joined fellow veteran DH Jason Giambi. Raburn, who’s on the 15-day disabled list with right wrist soreness, didn’t play Tuesday. He’ll play for Akron beginning Wednesday and is eligible to come off the DL on Sept. 2.

RF David Murphy continues to make progress while recovering from a right oblique strain that’s kept him on the 15-day disabled list since July 10. Murphy met with reporters Tuesday and said he felt near 100 percent while taking 45 swings off a tee. No timetable has been established for his eventual return or a potential rehab stint in the minor leagues. Manager Terry Francona, however, said Murphy’s recovery process is coming along quickly.

OF Michael Brantley got back into the lineup Tuesday in Cleveland’s 8-6 win to start a series against the Chicago White Sox at U.S. Cellular Field. Brantley, who went 1-for-4 with an RBI, was given a day off Sunday after starting 122 of the season’s first 128 games. He’d been hitting .212 in his previous 14 contests. Cleveland, which also had an off day Monday, started a sequence on the schedule Tuesday that has them playing 30 games in as many days.