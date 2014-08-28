RHP Corey Kluber took his second straight loss Wednesday at the Chicago White Sox, allowing three runs in 6 1/3 innings. He paid the price for pitching to Chicago rookie 1B Jose Abreu twice with runners in scoring position. Abreu hit two singles, including one in the seventh to score the deciding run. Kluber did strike out eight, the fourth straight outing he has fanned at least that many.

RHP Bryan Shaw wasn’t available to pitch Wednesday after he threw a career-high 2 1/3 innings of scoreless relief and picked up the win Tuesday. “He’s unbelievable,” manager Terry Francona said. “The only way you can (make him mad) is by telling him he’s not pitching. I do think he’s done a better job this year of taking care of himself, because you can’t pitch as much as he does and just let it happen. And he’s been really diligent about getting in the weight room and taking care of his arm, and exercising, because his velocity is up. That’s a good sign.”

RHP Cody Allen was available to close the game for the Indians if needed Wednesday, but the Indians’ 3-2 loss gave Allen a third straight day off. “I knew Cody was losing his mind (Tuesday),” Francona said, referring to RHP Bryan Shaw pitching 2 1/3 scoreless innings to win that game. “I was actually laughing because I knew he was losing his mind. It’s nice to have guys who feel like that.”

INF/OF Ryan Raburn went 0-for-3 with two strikeouts for Double-A Akron on Wednesday night during his injury rehab stint. Raburn, who’s on the 15-day disable list with soreness in his right wrist, is eligible to come off the DL on Sept. 2.

CF Michael Bourn appears to be back to full health after two stints on the disabled list with left hamstring strains. He has shown more bursts of his top-end speed. “He’s done such a good job on his rehabs,” manager Terry Francona said. “He’s not playing with any fear, and we’ve offered him days off too, a day game after a night game, and he’s adamant (that) he’s playing. So, I think he’s feeling pretty good.”

RHP Carlos Carrasco (5-4, 3.14 ERA) appears to have worked out his issues in the bullpen. Carrasco, who started the year 0-3 with a 6.95 ERA as a starter, really turned things around as a reliever. He hasn’t lost in three starts since shifting back into a starting role. In those outings, he’s given up just seven hits and one run in 18 innings, striking out 17. He’ll put that hot streak on the line Thursday night at U.S. Cellular Field by starting the series finale against the Chicago White Sox. Carrasco is 0-4 with a 6.81 ERA in seven career appearances (six starts) against the White Sox.