RHP Danny Salazar (4-6, 4.52 ERA) will start the opening game of a big series for the Indians on Friday. Cleveland trails the first-place Kansas City Royals by 5.5 games in the American League Central and could apply some heat to the race if things go really well. The start will be the 15th of the season for 24-year old Salazar, a hard-thrower who’s gone 4-1 with a 2.72 ERA in outings that have lasted at least five innings. Getting to that point more consistently is the issue. “It’s probably just too easy to say, but when Danny gets in attack mode, (he‘s) pretty good,” manager Terry Francona said. “If he can get in attack mode (quickly) and stay there right from the get-go, that’s when he’s really (tough).”

C Yan Gomes is expected to return from the seven-day disabled list Friday night for the start of a three-game series at the Kansas City Royals. Cleveland manager Terry Francona said Thursday in Chicago that a final decision probably won’t be made until after the Indians’ pre-game work. Gomes was injured Aug. 21 when a pitched ball hit a batter and deflected into his catcher’s helmet.

C Roberto Perez went 1-for-4 and scored a run in the Indians’ 3-2 win Thursday night against the Chicago White Sox. Perez is expected to resume his backup catcher role Friday with the anticipated return of starting catcher Yan Gomes (concussion) from the seven-day disabled list. Perez, who made his major league debut July 10, is hitting .278 in 19 games with a home run, four RBIs and five sacrifice bunts.

DH Nick Swisher is still in Los Angeles rehabbing his surgically repaired knees and will likely spend the remainder of the season there, according to Cleveland manager Terry Francona. Swisher had the media meniscus in each knee arthroscopically repaired Aug. 20 and is expected to be fully healed in time for spring training next season.

RHP Carlos Carrasco was dominant again in the Indians’ 3-2 victory against the Chicago White Sox on Thursday night. Carrasco struck out seven and gave up one run in 6 2/3 innings, retiring 12 in a row between the third and seventh innings. Carrasco, who was shifted to the bullpen after a rough start to the season in the rotation, is now 3-0 with a 0.73 ERA in his past four outings.