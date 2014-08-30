FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 31, 2014 / 3:56 AM / 3 years ago

Cleveland Indians - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

RHP Trevor Bauer, who starts Saturday, lost to the Royals on June 11, allowing three runs on seven hits in 5 1/3 innings. He walked one and struck out one.

1B Carlos Santana, who hit five home runs in a four-game series last month at Kauffman Stadium, homered again in the ninth inning. He is 14-for-26, .538, with a 1.269 slugging percentage this season at Kansas City.

OF David Murphy, who went on the disabled list Aug. 10 with a strained right oblique, took batting practice Friday. “He’s doing OK,” Indians manager Terry Francona said. He said Murphy could get in a couple of rehab games depending on the minor league playoffs.

INF Chris Gimenez, who was acquired from the Rangers in an Aug. 23 trade but has not appeared in a game this season with the Indians, was placed on paternity leave. “I told him to come back when he feels like it,” Indians manager Terry Francona said. “This thing hasn’t been as easy for him as it usually is. I told him to go take care of his wife and kids and come back when he’s ready.”

