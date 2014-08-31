RHP Trevor Bauer worked out of a bases-loaded jam with none out in the first. He finished with 5 2/3 scoreless innings, although he worked around five walks, to extend his scoreless inning streak to 15 1/3 innings.

1B Carlos Santana has hit six home runs at Kauffman Stadium this season, tying a record for most home runs in a season for a visiting player since the stadium opened in 1973. The others with six are Jacque Jones, 2002, and Jose Valentin, 2003.

LHP T.J. House allowed three or fewer earned runs in nine straight starts and in 10 of his first 13 big league starts, but gave up five runs on seven hits and two walks in his previous start, Tuesday at Chicago in a no-decision. This will be his second start against the Royals, earning his first big league victory against them on July 5 at Progressive Field.

LF Michael Brantley stole his 17th base in the 11th inning to match his season high. He also drove in his team-leading 84th run.