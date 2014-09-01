FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Cleveland Indians - PlayerWatch
September 2, 2014

Cleveland Indians - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

RHP Corey Kluber looks to snap a two-start losing streak when he pitches Monday against the Tigers. He is 1-1 with a 2.78 ERA in three starts against Detroit this year. Over his past two outings, Kluber is 0-2 with a 4.05 ERA. The brief downturn followed a stretch in which he won six consecutive decisions.

RHP Zach McAllister was recalled from Triple-A Columbus, where he was 2-1 with a 1.93 ERA in five August outings. He was 3-6 with a 5.91 ERA in 14 starts with the Indians earlier this season. He was summoned to support a depleted Cleveland bullpen.

DH Yan Gomes collected a career best four hits in the suspended game, all singles, to raise his average to .291. Gomes is 7-for-14 since coming off the concussion list Friday.

RHP Cody Allen gave up a home run to Royals LF Alex Gordon leading off the ninth for his first blown save since May 19. He converted his previous 17 save chances. He is 18-for-20 in save opportunities this season.

LHP T.J. House gave up a run to the Royals in the first inning but blanked them over the remainder of his career-best, seven-inning outing. House gave up one run on five hits, walked none, hit a batter and struck out five.

RHP Josh Tomlin went on a three-day paternity leave. The move came one day after Tomlin earned his sixth victory of the season Saturday at Kansas City with two innings of one-run ball.

