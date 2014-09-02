RHP Bryan Price has been recalled from Triple-A Columbus, and he made his major league debut in the eighth inning Monday. In one inning, he gave up two runs on three hits. He was acquired by the Indians, along with RHP Justin Masterson and LHP Nick Hagadone, in the 2009 trade that sent C Victor Martinez to Boston.

RHP Corey Kluber, who has been one of the top pitchers in the American League and a Cy Young Award candidate, gave up five runs on seven hits in a season-low 2 2/3 innings Monday. After an eight-game stretch in which he was 6-0 with a 1.31 ERA, Kluber in his last three starts, is 0-3 with a 6.19 ERA. Monday he gave up three home runs in the span of 12 batters after giving up just one home run over the last 241 batters he had faced.

1B Jesus Aguilar has been recalled from Triple-A Columbus, where he had a big year with the bat, hitting .304 with 19 home runs and 77 RBIs. The right-handed hitting Aguilar was in the starting lineup Monday and was 0-for-2 with a walk. He could get some starts in September against left-handed pitching.

RHP Austin Adams has been recalled from Triple-A Columbus to give the Indians some extra depth in the bullpen. In 42 relief appearances at Columbus, Adams was 4-2 with a 2.50 ERA and five saves.

DH Jason Giambi was activated off the disabled list Monday. Giambi, 43, had spent most of the season on the disabled list, first with a fractured rib then with an inflamed knee. He had some big hits for the Indians last season, but this year he is hitting just .125, with two home runs and five RBIs in 48 at-bats. He recently spent time at Double-A Akron on a rehab assignment. “How many guys do you know who are 43, and done as much in the game as he has, who would be willing to go to Double-A to get some at bats? Probably none,” said manager Terry Francona.

C Chris Gimenez has been activated off the paternity list. The Indians are now carrying three catchers: starting C Yan Gomes, and backups C Roberto Perez and Gimenez.

INF/OF Mike Aviles started in right field Monday, but was removed from the game after the second inning after banging his head on the outfield grass while making an attempt at a diving catch in the first inning. “He passed all the concussion tests, but he has some whiplash symptoms,” said manager Terry Francona.