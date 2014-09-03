RHP Cody Allen, for the second time in three days, blew a save by giving up a home run in the ninth inning. Allen gave up a solo home run to OF Alex Gordon in the ninth inning in Kansas City on Aug. 31. Tuesday night, Allen gave up a three-run home run to Detroit’s J.D. Martinez, turning a potential 2-1 Indians win into a 4-2 Indians loss. “I was overthrowing,” Allen said. “J.D. extended on a fastball and hit it really hard.”

OF Ryan Raburn was activated off the disabled list on Tuesday. Raburn had been on the DL since Aug. 19 with a sore right wrist. After hitting 16 home runs last year, Raburn has struggled this season, hitting just .195 with three homers and 21 RBIs.

OF David Murphy could be close to coming off the disabled list. Murphy, who has been on the DL since Aug. 10 with a strained oblique, will begin a minor league rehab with Triple-A Columbus on Wednesday. Manager Terry Francona said Murphy will play five innings in his first game with Columbus and seven innings in his second game. “Then we’ll evaluate where he’s at,” Francona said. “He may not be ready to play seven days in a row when we activate him, but we want to make sure he’s healthy and he has his legs under him at the plate.”

RHP Carlos Carrasco Tuesday continued his outstanding pitching since being re-inserted into the starting rotation. Carrasco struck out 10 and allowed one run and one walk in 5 1/3 innings vs. the Tigers. “He executed some unbelievable pitches,” said manager Terry Francona. In five starts since being put back in the rotation, Carrasco has a 0.90 ERA, having allowed three earned runs on 21 hits, with 34 strikeouts and four walks in 30 innings.