RHP Danny Salazar pitched his first career complete game, an eight-hit 7-0 shutout of the Tigers on Wednesday. “Danny sure answered the bell tonight,” said Indians manager Terry Francona. “He really dialed it up. Nine strikeouts and no walks. He really pitched.”

C Yan Gomes was 2-for-4 on Wednesday with a double and an RBI. Since July 24, Gomes is hitting .330, raising his average to .291. Gomes is also second among American League catchers, having thrown out 31.6 percent of attempted base stealers.

DH Jason Giambi, who has spent most of the season on the disabled list, was in the starting lineup Wednesday night. It was the first time Giambi has been in the starting lineup since June 7.

OF David Murphy began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Columbus on Wednesday, hitting a two-run homer and going 1-for-3 in the Clippers’ 9-4 win over Durham in the International League playoffs. He played five innings, and he is due to play another seven innings for Columbus on Thursday. He will be evaluated this weekend. Murphy landed on the disabled list Aug. 10 due to a strained right abdominal muscle.

RHP Josh Tomlin was activated off the paternity list prior to Wednesday’s game. He did not pitch Wednesday, as RHP Danny Salazar went the distance.