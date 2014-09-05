RHP Trevor Bauer’s problems in the first inning continued on Thursday as he gave up four runs on four hits in the first inning, and then no runs on two hits in the next 4 2/3 innings. In 22 starts this season, Bauer has a 6.56 ERA in the first inning and a 3.41 ERA in all other innings.

OF David Murphy played his second rehab game for Triple-A Columbus on Thursday. Murphy has been on the disabled list since Aug. 10 with a strained oblique. He could be activated sometime this weekend.

RHP Josh Tomlin absorbed most of the damage and took the loss in a demoralizing 11-4 loss to the Tigers Thursday, a game in which Tomlin and RHP Bryan Price combined to give up seven runs in the 11th inning. “My problem was location. Everything I threw was up,” said Tomlin. “My job is to get outs and I didn’t do it.”

INF/OF Mike Aviles has been diagnosed with a concussion. Aviles banged his head on the ground while trying to make a diving catch in right field in Monday’s game. The injury was originally diagnosed as a case of whiplash, but further tests revealed a concussion.