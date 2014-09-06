OF J.B. Shuck was acquired by the Indians from the Angels in exchange for cash considerations. Shuck spent most of this season at Triple-A Salt Lake City, where in 406 at bats he hit .320 with five home runs, 57 RBIs, and more walks (43) than strikeouts (30). In 84 at bats for the Angels he hit .167 with two homers and nine RBIs. “With his speed he might help us win a game,” said Indians manager Terry Francona.

INF Justin Sellers has been recalled from Triple-A Columbus. In 355 at bats with the Clippers, Sellers hit .254 with three home runs and 40 RBIs. He played second base, third base, shortstop and left field.

LHP T.J. House wasn’t involved in the decision, but he pitched seven strong innings in the Indians’ 2-1 win over the White Sox Friday. In his last six starts House has a 2.57 ERA. “He’s learning about himself and what pitches work here,” said manager Terry Francona. “Everytime he goes out there he gives us a chance to win.”

OF David Murphy was activated off the disabled list Friday. He had been on the DL since Aug. 10 with a strained oblique, and he returned to action with a bang, stroking a pinch-hit walk-off bases-loaded single with one out in the bottom of the 10th inning to give the Indians a 2-1 win over Chicago. “Those situations are the most fun situations in baseball,” said Murphy. “You always want the opportunity to win the game for your team.”