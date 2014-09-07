FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Cleveland Indians - PlayerWatch
September 7, 2014 / 8:07 PM / 3 years ago

Cleveland Indians - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RHP Corey Kluber pitched his third complete game of the season, a five-hitter with eight strikeouts and no walks, in a 3-1 win over the White Sox Saturday night. Kluber has pitched a career-high 204 1/3 innings this year, but still seems to be going strong. “He’s been so consistent all year, his tank looks as full as it’s ever been,” said Indians Manager Terry Francona.

OF J.B. Shuck, acquired in a trade with the Angels on Friday, made his debut with the Indians Saturday. Shuck popped out in a pinch hitting appearance in the seventh inning.

DH Carlos Santana hit his 25th home run Saturday night. Santana’s next walk will make him the fifth player in Indians history with 25 home runs and 100 walks in the season. The others to do it are Jim Thome (six times), Travis Hafner (2007), Andre Thornton (1982) and Al Rosen (1950).

OF Michael Brantley’s stolen base in the first inning Saturday was his career-high 19th of the season. Brantley is 19-for-20 in stolen base attempts.

