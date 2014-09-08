1B Carlos Santana drew a walk in the first inning Sunday. That was his 100th walk of the season. Santana is the fifth player in Indians history to have 25 home runs and 100 walks in a season. The others are Jim Thome, Travis Hafner, Andre Thornton and Al Rosen.

CF Michael Bourn tripled in the first inning of Sunday’s game. It was Bourn’s 10th triple of the season, the most in the American League. Bourn leads the league in triples despite the fact that, because of injuries, he has only played in 87 of the Indians’ 142 games.

RHP Carlos Carrasco came within one out of his first career shutout, but still pitched 8 2/3 scoreless innings in a 2-0 win over the Chicago White Sox. In six starts since being put back in the starting rotation, he is 4-0 with a 0.70 ERA. “This has been nice to see,” said manager Terry Francona. “You put a guy back in the rotation and hope for the best -- and Carlos looks so strong. He looks like he’s getting stronger with each game.”

LF Michael Brantley was 2-for-3 with an RBI Sunday. Brantley has hit in 11 consecutive games. During his streak Brantley is hitting .422 (19-for-45).